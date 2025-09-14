Open Menu

Van-trailer Crash Near Gujar Khan GT Road Kills 3, Injures Four

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Van-trailer crash near Gujar Khan GT road kills 3, injures four

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) At least three people, including a woman were killed and four others critically injured near Gujar Khan GT Road on Sunday morning in a tragic van-trailer crash when a van collided with a trailer truck, resulting in the deaths of the victims and leaving several others seriously hurt.

According to details, rescue sources reported that Imran Raza, Fouzia Behram and Ali Imran were killed on the spot following a deadly collision between a van and a trailer truck in Gujar Khan, media channel reported.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday morning, leaving four others critically injured.

Local news channels have confirmed the identities of the victims and rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene to provide aid. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six ..

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets

11 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Hai ..

UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti

12 hours ago
 UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in C ..

UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in Chile

12 hours ago
 UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint ..

UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in China

12 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebra ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebration

12 hours ago
 UAE strengthens global competitiveness leadership ..

UAE strengthens global competitiveness leadership in 2025

13 hours ago
 Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub fo ..

Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs

14 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

14 hours ago
 UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

15 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan