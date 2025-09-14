Van-trailer Crash Near Gujar Khan GT Road Kills 3, Injures Four
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) At least three people, including a woman were killed and four others critically injured near Gujar Khan GT Road on Sunday morning in a tragic van-trailer crash when a van collided with a trailer truck, resulting in the deaths of the victims and leaving several others seriously hurt.
According to details, rescue sources reported that Imran Raza, Fouzia Behram and Ali Imran were killed on the spot following a deadly collision between a van and a trailer truck in Gujar Khan, media channel reported.
The tragic incident occurred on Sunday morning, leaving four others critically injured.
Local news channels have confirmed the identities of the victims and rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene to provide aid. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
