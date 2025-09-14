DPM, Secretary Rubio Discuss Ties
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday received a call from the United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed matters of mutual interest.
According to the Foreign Office, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-U.
S. ties and discussed recent regional and international developments.
They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations across multifaceted areas of cooperation.
