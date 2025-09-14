Open Menu

DPM, Secretary Rubio Discuss Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 12:00 AM

DPM, Secretary Rubio discuss ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday received a call from the United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed matters of mutual interest.

According to the Foreign Office, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-U.

S. ties and discussed recent regional and international developments.

They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations across multifaceted areas of cooperation.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six ..

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets

23 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Hai ..

UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti

1 hour ago
 UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in C ..

UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in Chile

1 hour ago
 UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint ..

UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in China

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebra ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebration

2 hours ago
 Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub fo ..

Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs

3 hours ago
Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

3 hours ago
 UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

5 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

5 hours ago
 25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

6 hours ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

7 hours ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan