Open Menu

SC Streamlines Security Protocols Of CJP, Serving & Retired Judges

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 12:00 AM

SC streamlines security protocols of CJP, serving & retired judges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) In line with its commitment to prudent use of public resources, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has streamlined and rationalized the security of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, scaling down the number of official vehicles from eight to two, resulting in release of considerable number of security personnel for routine policing duties.

The security regime for serving Judges has also been regulated suitably, making it rational and aligned with the entitlements under the rules, said a press release.

In the same spirit, the security to the retired Hon’ble Judges of the Supreme Court has also been regulated in accordance with applicable rules, established security protocols, and entitlements, including the relevant Presidential Order that provides lifetime security to retired Judges, considering the sensitive nature of their past office and continuing security concerns.

In order to operationalize these security protocols, without conferring any extraordinary benefit, added concession or privilege, a circular has been issued to scale down deployment of force in excess of entitlement, reaffirming compliance with rules, and to facilitate coordination between the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Interior, and provincial authorities for implementation.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six ..

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets

24 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Hai ..

UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti

1 hour ago
 UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in C ..

UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in Chile

1 hour ago
 UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint ..

UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in China

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebra ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebration

2 hours ago
 Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub fo ..

Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs

3 hours ago
Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

3 hours ago
 UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

5 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

5 hours ago
 25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

6 hours ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

7 hours ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan