SC streamlines security protocols of CJP, serving & retired judges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) In line with its commitment to prudent use of public resources, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has streamlined and rationalized the security of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, scaling down the number of official vehicles from eight to two, resulting in release of considerable number of security personnel for routine policing duties.

The security regime for serving Judges has also been regulated suitably, making it rational and aligned with the entitlements under the rules, said a press release.

In the same spirit, the security to the retired Hon’ble Judges of the Supreme Court has also been regulated in accordance with applicable rules, established security protocols, and entitlements, including the relevant Presidential Order that provides lifetime security to retired Judges, considering the sensitive nature of their past office and continuing security concerns.

In order to operationalize these security protocols, without conferring any extraordinary benefit, added concession or privilege, a circular has been issued to scale down deployment of force in excess of entitlement, reaffirming compliance with rules, and to facilitate coordination between the Supreme Court, the Ministry of Interior, and provincial authorities for implementation.