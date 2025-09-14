Medical Camp Organized At SU's Boys’ Hostel
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) A medical camp organized by Qarshi Clinic at Sindh University Boys’ Hostel drew remarkable response as doctors attended to 60 students within just two hours, providing free consultations and medicines.
According to the In-charge of Qarshi Clinic, the initiative is part of an ongoing effort to extend healthcare facilities to students.
He further revealed that starting next week, the dispensary room of the Boys’ Hostel will be utilized for weekly medical rounds, ensuring free medicines and health services at the doorstep of hostel residents.
He added that this achievement was made possible through the unconditional support extended towards the promotion of Eastern medicine.
