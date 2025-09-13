Martyrs’ Sacrifices Will Not Go In Vain, Says Hanif Abbasi
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said on Saturday that Pakistan and its armed forces will prevail in the fight against terrorism and that the sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain.
Speaking to a private news channel, he warned that there will be no leniency for terrorists, their facilitators or financiers.
“The whole nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in war against terrorism. The courage and sacrifice of security personnel, who have offered their lives in defense of the homeland, will serve the purpose," he added.
He said Pakistan has defeated foes far larger than itself and said India’s claims of supremacy had been humbled.
He said Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts have strengthened the country’s international image and that recent foreign-policy gains reflect its growing stature abroad.
Answering a question, he criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying the party had shifted from politics to an agenda of disruption and hostility that undermines state institutions.
He accused PTI elements of running campaigns that damage the country’s reputation and seeking to provoke public distrust in state bodies.
