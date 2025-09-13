Senator Rubina Khalid Champions Women's Rights In BISP Payment Centers
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 11:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), on Saturday visited payment centers in Tehsil Gambat and Village Council Office Togh Bala, Kohat, to oversee the distribution of financial assistance to deserving women.
During her visit, she interacted with beneficiaries, reviewed the payment process, and ensured that facilities were in place to support them. Senator Khalid emphasized the importance of women receiving their full payments without any deductions.
On this occasion, Senator Khalid drew inspiration from Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, urging women to bravely claim their rights.
She stressed that the financial assistance provided by BISP is a rightful entitlement for women and encouraged them to report any irregularities or deductions immediately.
The BISP chairperson's visit aimed to ensure that women receive their payments in a dignified and transparent manner.
Senator Khalid's emphasis on using the official BISP helpline (0800-26477) and reporting any discrepancies highlights the organization's commitment to protecting beneficiaries' rights.
