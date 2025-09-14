Open Menu

Defence Day Futsal Championship Held At SAU, Baloch Council Clinches Title

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Defence Day Futsal Championship held at SAU, Baloch council clinches title

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, in collaboration with the Baloch Council, organized a Futsal Championship to mark Pakistan’s Defence Day. Six teams from various faculties of the university took part in the event, showcasing competitive spirit and sportsmanship.

The final match featured the Baloch Council against the KPK-Kashmir Combined Team. With a dominant display, the Baloch Council secured the championship title with a resounding 3–0 victory. Salman Baloch, who netted two goals, was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance. SAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal graced the occasion as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and runner-up teams.

In his address, Dr. Altaf Siyal highlighted the university’s commitment to promoting sports and healthy extracurricular activities. “A healthy mind builds a healthy society,” he remarked, encouraging students to balance academic excellence with active participation in sports for the progress of both the nation and the institution.

Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada congratulated the winners and appreciated all participants for their enthusiasm. The event was also attended by Dr. Sohail Otho, Dr. R.B. Vistro, Faizan Noor, Raheel Rashid, Maqsood Baloch, Sabir Baloch, and other faculty members and students.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six ..

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets

1 hour ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Hai ..

UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti

2 hours ago
 UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in C ..

UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in Chile

2 hours ago
 UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint ..

UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in China

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebra ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebration

2 hours ago
 Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub fo ..

Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs

3 hours ago
Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

4 hours ago
 UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

5 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

5 hours ago
 25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

6 hours ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

7 hours ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan