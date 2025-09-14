Defence Day Futsal Championship held at SAU, Baloch council clinches title

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, in collaboration with the Baloch Council, organized a Futsal Championship to mark Pakistan’s Defence Day. Six teams from various faculties of the university took part in the event, showcasing competitive spirit and sportsmanship.

The final match featured the Baloch Council against the KPK-Kashmir Combined Team. With a dominant display, the Baloch Council secured the championship title with a resounding 3–0 victory. Salman Baloch, who netted two goals, was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance. SAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal graced the occasion as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and runner-up teams.

In his address, Dr. Altaf Siyal highlighted the university’s commitment to promoting sports and healthy extracurricular activities. “A healthy mind builds a healthy society,” he remarked, encouraging students to balance academic excellence with active participation in sports for the progress of both the nation and the institution.

Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada congratulated the winners and appreciated all participants for their enthusiasm. The event was also attended by Dr. Sohail Otho, Dr. R.B. Vistro, Faizan Noor, Raheel Rashid, Maqsood Baloch, Sabir Baloch, and other faculty members and students.