Defence Day Futsal Championship Held At SAU, Baloch Council Clinches Title
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 12:40 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, in collaboration with the Baloch Council, organized a Futsal Championship to mark Pakistan’s Defence Day. Six teams from various faculties of the university took part in the event, showcasing competitive spirit and sportsmanship.
The final match featured the Baloch Council against the KPK-Kashmir Combined Team. With a dominant display, the Baloch Council secured the championship title with a resounding 3–0 victory. Salman Baloch, who netted two goals, was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance. SAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal graced the occasion as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and runner-up teams.
In his address, Dr. Altaf Siyal highlighted the university’s commitment to promoting sports and healthy extracurricular activities. “A healthy mind builds a healthy society,” he remarked, encouraging students to balance academic excellence with active participation in sports for the progress of both the nation and the institution.
Director Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada congratulated the winners and appreciated all participants for their enthusiasm. The event was also attended by Dr. Sohail Otho, Dr. R.B. Vistro, Faizan Noor, Raheel Rashid, Maqsood Baloch, Sabir Baloch, and other faculty members and students.
Recent Stories
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets
UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti
UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in Chile
UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in China
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebration
Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs
Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Defence Day Futsal Championship held at SAU, Baloch council clinches title39 seconds ago
-
Medical camp organized at SU's boys’ hostel41 seconds ago
-
SC streamlines security protocols of CJP, serving & retired judges41 minutes ago
-
DPM, Secretary Rubio discuss ties41 minutes ago
-
August electricity bills waived for flood-hit areas: Awais Leghari1 hour ago
-
Martyrs’ sacrifices will not go in vain, says Hanif Abbasi2 hours ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid champions women's rights in BISP payment centers2 hours ago
-
CSA observers World Suicide Prevention Day with ‘Walk of Hope’2 hours ago
-
Two officers, including DGPR Punjab, transferred2 hours ago
-
Sindh govt. vows full rehabilitation of flood victims: Sharjeel Memon2 hours ago
-
4.1 million girls to receive cervical vaccine in Sindh: Saeed Ghani2 hours ago
-
2 killed in firing incidents in Karachi2 hours ago