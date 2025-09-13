August Electricity Bills Waived For Flood-hit Areas: Awais Leghari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Saturday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his timely and people friendly decision to waive electricity bills for flood-affected areas.
In a statement, the minister said the electricity bills of August had been completely waived for consumers in the flood-hit regions. He added that the amounts already collected would be refunded to the people.
“The Power Division will ensure immediate implementation of the Prime Minister’s directive,” Leghari said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to provide relief to citizens facing hardships due to floods.
