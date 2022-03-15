UrduPoint.com

Punjab To Get Benefits From Malaysian Experts On Midwifery, Nursing: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2022 | 10:56 PM

Punjab to get benefits from Malaysian experts on midwifery, nursing: Dr Yasmin Rashid

A delegation of Education Malaysia Global Services on Tuesday called on Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid to finalize mid-wifery training courses in Punjab on modern lines, at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (P&SHD).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A delegation of Education Malaysia Global Services on Tuesday called on Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid to finalize mid-wifery training courses in Punjab on modern lines, at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department (P&SHD).

According to spokesperson for P&SHD, the delegation members Muhammad Razlan bin Jalaluddin, Moinuddin Ahmed Khan, Prof Javed Chaudhry and other members were present.

During the meeting, the Malaysian delegation assured full support for training courses on Midwifery in Punjab.

The delegation of Education Malaysia Global Services appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for launching the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card for providing better healthcare facilities to the people of Punjab, besides congratulated the Health Minister for a successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign' in the province.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the Malaysian government for the support of Pakistani people in various fields.

She said that the better education system in Malaysia was acknowledged worldwide for its quality, adding that Malaysia was a close friend of Pakistan.

She said that the whole world appreciated the country's efforts to control the corona pandemic, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful strategy of smart lockdown in Pakistan was later adopted all over the world.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the main purpose of the meeting with the delegation of Education Malaysia Global Services was to introduce modern training courses on midwifery, adding that Punjab Health department had recruited record number of male nurses for the first time in history.

She said that doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and healthcare workers had rendered unparalleled service to patients during corona.

She said that midwifery colleges had been set up to promote midwifery, adding that Punjab government was striving to provide better health facilities to the people.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always called for equity and quality in health and education, asserting that no country could prosper without providing better health and education facilities to its people.

She said that the World Health Organization (WHO) had appreciated Punjab for controlling the corona pandemic in province, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had always stood by the people of Punjab to provide better healthcare facilities.

Education Malaysia Global Services delegation assured full support and said that they would conduct training courses on midwifery and nursing in Punjab.

They said Pakistani students studying in Malaysian educational institutions were warmly welcomed and 4460 public and private universities in Malaysia were serving as beacon of knowledge and hope among students all over the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Naya Pakistan Male Malaysia All Government Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Javed Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Over 160 kg hashish seized, six drug traffickers a ..

Over 160 kg hashish seized, six drug traffickers arrested

51 seconds ago
 Over 1600 kg hashish seized, six drug traffickers ..

Over 1600 kg hashish seized, six drug traffickers arrested

2 minutes ago
 Water meters to reduce rapidly declining water tab ..

Water meters to reduce rapidly declining water table in Lahore: SACM

2 minutes ago
 TV programmes in Ramazan be hosted by religious sc ..

TV programmes in Ramazan be hosted by religious scholars to avert controversies: ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Indonesia Food and Nutrition Festival kic ..

Pakistan-Indonesia Food and Nutrition Festival kicks off at UAF

32 minutes ago
 Oil prices plunge on China lockdowns, stocks diver ..

Oil prices plunge on China lockdowns, stocks diverge

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>