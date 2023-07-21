Open Menu

Punjabi Natara-2023 Held At GCUF

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The 6th All Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Bilingual Dialogue and Waris Shah Punjabi Natara-2023 was held at Government College University, Faisalabad (GCUF) here on Friday.

The event was jointly arranged by Jinnah Majlas Mubahas and the Directorate of Students Affairs, GCUF.

Over 40 teams took part in the competition under the supervision of Dr Sana Haroon, In-charge Jinnah Majlas Mubahas. Ahsan Bhatti, Umar Hayyat, Ajmal Bhatti, Ali Bilal Madni, Arasalan Haider, Usman Pasha and Lyba Fatima were among the judges.

The team from University of Lahore won the title while best speaker was declared to a student Asim Bilal from Jamia tl Rasheed, Karachi.

Vice-Chancellor GCUF Prof Dr Nasir Amin was the chief guest. Dr Sofia Anwar, Dean Economics and Management Sciences, Dr Ferhat Jabin, Dean Life Sciences, Dr Rizwanuulah Kokab, and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Later, VC Dr Nasir Amin awarded certificates and shields among winners.

