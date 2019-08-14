UrduPoint.com
Putin Congratulates Pakistan's President, Prime Minister On Independence Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 59 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Pakistani leader Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Pakistan's Independence Day on Wednesday, the Kremlin press service said.

"The Russian president sent a congratulatory message to the president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of Pakistan's national holiday ” Independence Day," the statement said.

Pakistan achieved independence and was declared a sovereign state on August 14, 1947.

