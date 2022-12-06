UrduPoint.com

Qatar Announces Entry For GCC Citizens, Residents Without Hayya Card

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 09:34 PM

Qatar announces entry for GCC citizens, residents without Hayya card

Qatar announced on Tuesday that citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries would be allowed to enter Qatar without the need to register for the Hayya card.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Qatar announced on Tuesday that citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries would be allowed to enter Qatar without the need to register for the Hayya card.

Starting from Tuesday, citizens and residents of GCC countries who are traveling through airports will be able to enter Qatar without requiring registration via the Hayya platform, Qatar's ministry of interior confirmed.

It has also added that the transportation through buses will be available for all the travelers via ports as the same as previous days, noting that they have allocated free cost parking lots for the visitors.

While citizens and residents of GCC countries who are coming through land ports via their vehicles can enter Qatar starting from Thursday Dec.8.

The key proviso being they submit a request for a permit electronically through the Qatari Ministry of Interior website with a period not less than 12 hours from the traveling date.

They are not required to pay a prior entry permit fee for vehicles, Qatar news Agency (QNA) reported.

The ministry stressed that this step comes alongside with the country's efforts to allow the opportunity for citizens and residents of GCC countries' visitors to enjoy the atmosphere of the activities accompanying the World Cup matches.

It said that this move would also facilitate the entering procedures via its various ports to join the thousands of fans in the stadiums and the allocated fans areas.

It has noted that the fans who want to attend the World Cup matches are required to register through Hayya e-platform.

Related Topics

World Vehicles Qatar Same All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PM, Sindh CM agree to further strengthen liaison f ..

PM, Sindh CM agree to further strengthen liaison for public welfare, development ..

2 minutes ago
 Giteau says England sacking Jones a 'big mistake'

Giteau says England sacking Jones a 'big mistake'

7 minutes ago
 MC East inspects development works

MC East inspects development works

7 minutes ago
 Youth should follow Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi'

Youth should follow Iqbal's philosophy of 'Khudi'

11 minutes ago
 Croatia sets sights on Europe's border-free club

Croatia sets sights on Europe's border-free club

11 minutes ago
 Rising Smog: LHC seeks notification for 3-day scho ..

Rising Smog: LHC seeks notification for 3-day schools closure in week

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.