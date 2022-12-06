Qatar announces entry for GCC citizens, residents without Hayya card

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Qatar announced on Tuesday that citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries would be allowed to enter Qatar without the need to register for the Hayya card.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Qatar announced on Tuesday that citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council countries would be allowed to enter Qatar without the need to register for the Hayya card.

Starting from Tuesday, citizens and residents of GCC countries who are traveling through airports will be able to enter Qatar without requiring registration via the Hayya platform, Qatar's ministry of interior confirmed.

It has also added that the transportation through buses will be available for all the travelers via ports as the same as previous days, noting that they have allocated free cost parking lots for the visitors.

While citizens and residents of GCC countries who are coming through land ports via their vehicles can enter Qatar starting from Thursday Dec.8.

The key proviso being they submit a request for a permit electronically through the Qatari Ministry of Interior website with a period not less than 12 hours from the traveling date.

They are not required to pay a prior entry permit fee for vehicles, Qatar news Agency (QNA) reported.

The ministry stressed that this step comes alongside with the country's efforts to allow the opportunity for citizens and residents of GCC countries' visitors to enjoy the atmosphere of the activities accompanying the World Cup matches.

It said that this move would also facilitate the entering procedures via its various ports to join the thousands of fans in the stadiums and the allocated fans areas.

It has noted that the fans who want to attend the World Cup matches are required to register through Hayya e-platform.