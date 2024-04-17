(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The birth anniversary of legendary Qawwal Aziz Mian was observed on Wednesday. He was born in Delhi on April 17, 1942. He was known for singing ghazals in a unique style of Qawwali.

The Government of Pakistan awarded him the Pride of Performance award in 1989 in recognition of his services in philosophy and music. He released 65 albums during his four-decade long career.

Being one of the most educated artists of his time, Aziz Mian excelled in urdu literature, Persian and Arabic.

Soon after completing his education from the University of Punjab, he joined the music industry with Qawwali. It is to his credit that he sang the longest ever Qawwali during a live performance.

His super-hit Qawwali’s include ‘Allah Hi Jane Kaun Bashar Hai’, ‘Nabi Nabi Aa Nabi Nabi’, ‘Main Sharabi’, ‘Teri Soorat’ and ‘Admi Hai Benazir’.

Aziz Mian Qawwal died on December 6, 2000 in Multan.