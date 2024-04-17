Open Menu

Qawwal Aziz Mian's Birth Anniversary Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 08:16 PM

Qawwal Aziz Mian's birth anniversary observed

The birth anniversary of legendary Qawwal Aziz Mian was observed on Wednesday. He was born in Delhi on April 17, 1942. He was known for singing ghazals in a unique style of Qawwali

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The birth anniversary of legendary Qawwal Aziz Mian was observed on Wednesday. He was born in Delhi on April 17, 1942. He was known for singing ghazals in a unique style of Qawwali.

The Government of Pakistan awarded him the Pride of Performance award in 1989 in recognition of his services in philosophy and music. He released 65 albums during his four-decade long career.

Being one of the most educated artists of his time, Aziz Mian excelled in urdu literature, Persian and Arabic.

Soon after completing his education from the University of Punjab, he joined the music industry with Qawwali. It is to his credit that he sang the longest ever Qawwali during a live performance.

His super-hit Qawwali’s include ‘Allah Hi Jane Kaun Bashar Hai’, ‘Nabi Nabi Aa Nabi Nabi’, ‘Main Sharabi’, ‘Teri Soorat’ and ‘Admi Hai Benazir’.

Aziz Mian Qawwal died on December 6, 2000 in Multan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Delhi Music Education Punjab Died April December From Government Industry Arab

Recent Stories

Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor El ..

Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor Elahi Memon

3 minutes ago
 Murree admin launches grand operation against ille ..

Murree admin launches grand operation against illegal constructions

2 minutes ago
 Chairman National Tariff Commission assures suppor ..

Chairman National Tariff Commission assures support for business community of Hy ..

3 minutes ago
 Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC i ..

Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC in Brussels

2 minutes ago
 Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most p ..

Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD

6 minutes ago
 KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in ..

KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA

6 minutes ago
SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

SECP grants registration to first digital insurer

6 minutes ago
 Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attract ..

Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers

6 minutes ago
 3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19

6 minutes ago
 Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record ..

Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains

16 minutes ago
 Primary exams underway in Larkana

Primary exams underway in Larkana

10 minutes ago
 Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari cele ..

Song, dance, and the Koran: Ethiopia's Harari celebrate centuries-old festival

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan