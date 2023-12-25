Open Menu

Quaid-e-Azam Changed Map Of Sub-continent Through Democratic Struggle: Governor

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Monday said that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had changed the map of the sub-continent and made the creation of Pakistan possible for Muslims through a democratic struggle.

In a message on the 147th birthday anniversary of the legendary leader, Ghulam Ali said that the ideology of Pakistan for Quaid-e-Azam was not acquiring merely a piece of land but the creation of a separate and sovereign state where they can live a free and dignified life.

Paying rich tributes to the great Quaid,  the Governor vowed to make every sacrifice for Pakistan.

"Pakistan is our pride and identity and every citizen has to play a constructive role for its prosperity and progress by strictly adhering to faith, unity and discipline principle of the charismatic leader."

He called for results-oriented efforts for national cohesiveness and unity to make Pakistan more stronger and prosperous.

