Quaid-e-Azam Day celebrated at Iqbal Stadium

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Iqbal Stadium administration Wednesday arranged a special cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing the ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Shahab Aslam highlighted the importance of adopting Quaid’s principles of faith, unity and discipline as the guiding ethos for national development.

He said that Pakistan was founded on the basis of two-nation theory through the strenuous efforts and sacrifices of the Muslims under the leadership of Quaide-e-Azam.

He said that elders of the nation envisioned Pakistan as a place where peace, equality, justice and fundamental rights would prevail for all.

He also stressed the need to revive the unity and spirit that enabled the Muslims of the subcontinent to gain independence.

Dr Shahab also underlined the importance of Christmas as a festival of peace and called for the promotion of mutual respect, brotherhood and harmony.

The cake was also cut to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas while the event concluded with special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Caretaker Iqbal Stadium Naveed Nazir, Chairman of Punjab Tolerance Council Rana Farhat Ali, Suleman Younas and others were also present.