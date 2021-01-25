UrduPoint.com
Quality Of Education Needs To Improve In Balochistan: Prof Shaukat

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:38 PM

Quality of education needs to improve in Balochistan: Prof Shaukat

Controller of Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE), Prof. Shaukat Ali Sarpara on Monday said that measures were being taken to improve the standard of education in order to create an educated society

In an interview to Bolan ptv, he said the BBISE was trying to eliminate copy cultured from the educational institutions and examination halls for ensuring quality education, saying that the education system has been affected hard by the COVID-19.

Controller said that the present provincial government is committed to providing education to children across the province.

"We are using all available resources to educate the children in a better way" he said, adding the children should also acquire this knowledge with enthusiasm because in the future these children have to take care of the future of the country.

He said that ignorance could not change the destiny of any nation while we would put the country on the way of development through education.

He said that the problems of the students were being resolved in respective areas of the province by the BBISE.

He urged the students that they should not leave any stone unturned for exam preparation, saying that in this regard, teachers and parents would play their responsibility against the duplication for the betterment of the knowledge.

Special monitoring teams will be formed which will visit the examination centers from time to time and the examination staff at the examination center where those students will be found in the duplicating can be dismissed their papers on the spot, he said.

