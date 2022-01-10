UrduPoint.com

Qureshi, Romanian FM Exchange Views On Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Qureshi, Romanian FM exchange views on bilateral ties

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu here on Monday and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and international issues

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu here on Monday and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

Pakistan's ambassador to Romania Dr Zafar Iqbal accompanied the foreign minister.

The two ministers reviewed all aspects of the bilateral relations.

Qureshi appreciated the close ties based on mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Romania.

They agreed to further strengthen relations between the two countries in the fields of commerce, investment, defence, education, science, technology and culture.

They agreed to hold the next round of political consultations in Islamabad. The ministers stressed on reviving the joint economic commission of the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Education Romania Commerce All

Recent Stories

Djokovic says wants to play Australian Open after ..

Djokovic says wants to play Australian Open after visa cancellation overturned

4 minutes ago
 Ajaz Patel voted as ICC player of month for Decem ..

Ajaz Patel voted as ICC player of month for December

4 minutes ago
 Govt orders inquiry to fix responsibility in Murre ..

Govt orders inquiry to fix responsibility in Murree Incident: Farrukh Habib

7 minutes ago
 Over 1,800 Evacuated in Fiji Due to Tropical Cyclo ..

Over 1,800 Evacuated in Fiji Due to Tropical Cyclone Cody - Reports

7 minutes ago
 Indonesia eases coal export ban that rattled globa ..

Indonesia eases coal export ban that rattled global market

7 minutes ago
 Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Court adjourns hearing of ..

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Court adjourns hearing of acquittal application by Hamz ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.