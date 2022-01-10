Qureshi, Romanian FM exchange views on bilateral ties

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu here on Monday and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and international issues

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu here on Monday and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional and international issues.

Pakistan's ambassador to Romania Dr Zafar Iqbal accompanied the foreign minister.

The two ministers reviewed all aspects of the bilateral relations.

Qureshi appreciated the close ties based on mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Romania.

They agreed to further strengthen relations between the two countries in the fields of commerce, investment, defence, education, science, technology and culture.

They agreed to hold the next round of political consultations in Islamabad. The ministers stressed on reviving the joint economic commission of the two countries.