Radio services lauded on World Rado Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :People of Khairpur lauded the vital role being played by Radio Pakistan in promoting development activities regional and national level.

Station Director, Radio Pakistan Khairpur Musrat Mangi said Radio was still the most dynamic, reactive and engaging medium, adapting to 21st century changes and offering new ways to interact and participate.

Talking to APP on Saturday, in connection with World Radio Day, Mangi said Radio is uniquely positioned to bring communities together and foster positive dialogue for change.

He further said the objective of celebrating the day was to raise awareness among general public about importance of radio for promotion of various activities.

Illum uddin Soomro, Rabia Chuhan and Faheem Soomro said Radio also help to create a sense of community through the dissemination of information.