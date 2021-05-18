Rahat Sher assumes charge of Divisional Forest Officer Malakand

Rahat Sher Khan has assumed the charge of Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Malakand Division

Chief Conservator, Malakand Circle, Ejaz Qadir, Conservators Asghar Khan and Hazrat Mir congratulated DFO Malakand for assuming charge of his office.

They expressed the hope that he would utilize all his energies and professional skills in best interests of the Department and resolution of people problems.