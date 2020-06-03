Raid of NAB team a bilateral matter between Shahbaz, NAB: Chuhan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chuhan on Monday said that the raid of NAB team on Shahbaz Sharif residence today was purely a bilateral matter between Shahbaz Sharif and the NAB and there was zero percent third party influence of Imran Khan, PTI or anybody else on the Bureau in this regard.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, he said that the incumbent Chairman NAB was appointed after consensus among all political stakeholders during previous government of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He said the motives behind making the NAB controversial at this stage are clear.

Fayyazul Hassan Chuhan said the former chief minister Punjab is in prolonged self quarantine of 1400 days against 14 days of internationally advised period, soon after his arrival from London.

His decision to leave for Pakistan was due to two reasons; first to prevent himself from fast spread of coronavirus and second, he was told by his political aids that he can be escaped from accountability process against him after clinching important portfolio in the national government to be formed after failure of the present PTI government in combating COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan. Shahbaz Sharif's logic of granting exemption for having cancer in his 69 years of age can also be applicable to release all the criminals from jails across the country, he added