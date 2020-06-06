UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rail Passengers To Be Fined On Violation Of SOPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 06:04 PM

Rail passengers to be fined on violation of SOPs

In the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Pakistan Railways announced to impose fine on people entering the railway stations and trains without wearing face masks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :In the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Pakistan Railways announced to impose fine on people entering the railway stations and trains without wearing face masks.

According to a notification issued by PR Lahore Divisional Commercial Officer Shirin Hina Asghar here on Saturday, passengers have been asked to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and wear masks, otherwise, a fine of Rs 500 would be charged.

Apart from, railways staff can off-load passenger from the train and send him out of the premises of railway station with the help of PR police.

The directive in this regard has been circulated at all railwaystations, in the limits of Lahore division including Sialkot,Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Narowal etc.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Fine Sahiwal Sialkot Narowal Wazirabad All From

Recent Stories

Over 150 million people are suffering from severe ..

1 minute ago

US blogger Cynthia Ritchie accuses Rehman Malik of ..

31 minutes ago

7 house owners arrested for not providing tenancy ..

2 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says responsible of wheat and sugar ..

2 hours ago

ADC visits different bazaars to review SOPs implan ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab Safe Cities Authority receives 13,478 calls ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.