Rail passengers to be fined on violation of SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :In the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Pakistan Railways announced to impose fine on people entering the railway stations and trains without wearing face masks.

According to a notification issued by PR Lahore Divisional Commercial Officer Shirin Hina Asghar here on Saturday, passengers have been asked to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and wear masks, otherwise, a fine of Rs 500 would be charged.

Apart from, railways staff can off-load passenger from the train and send him out of the premises of railway station with the help of PR police.

The directive in this regard has been circulated at all railwaystations, in the limits of Lahore division including Sialkot,Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Narowal etc.