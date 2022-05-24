Railways DS workshop conducts e-Kutcheri

Railways Divisional Superintendent Workshop Mughulpura Rahat Mirza on Tuesday conducted an online e-Kutcheri and listened to the problems of in-service and retired employees of railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Railways Divisional Superintendent Workshop Mughulpura Rahat Mirza on Tuesday conducted an online e-Kutcheri and listened to the problems of in-service and retired employees of railways.

In the e-Kutcheri, issues of employees related to allotments, arrears, transfers and postings were heard and majority of complaints from 16 reported complaints were immediately resolved.

The rest of complaints had been sent to the officers concerned for further action.

The divisional officers concerned also attended the kutcheri.