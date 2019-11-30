Railways to be transformed into profitable entity with help of staffers: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Friday said the Railways was a public-service department and it would be converted into profitable with the help of its hardworking and committed staff and officers.

Addressing a farewell dinner in the honour of outgoing Railways Secretary/ Chairman Sikandar Sultan Raja on his retirement at Railways Mayo Garden here, he said corruption was the major reason of the PR's decline in the past.

He said Main Line-1 (ML-1) project would change the fate of Railways while the conspiracies against the project would be failed and it would be completed during the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding the ML-1 was signed 14 years ago when he was minister at that time.

The minister said the railways officers and workers had the capacity to improve the Railways, adding the Railways was transport of common man and the number of passengers had been increased as there was lot of issues with the road transport.

He said Railways needed officers like Sikandar Sultan Raja and presented good wishes on his retirement.

The outgoing officer in his address on the occasion saluted officers and the workers for their good mutual relations and cooperation with him during his service.

The PR Chief Executive Officer Ejaz Ahmad Buriro also appreciated the efforts of Sikandar Sultan for the railways uplift and said timings of the trains had been improved under his leadership.

Later, gifts were given to the retired officer.