Rain lashes federal capital;turns weather cold

Rain of moderate to high intensity lashed the federal capital like other parts of the country Monday afternoon reminding the people to take out woolies and welcome the Winter season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Rain of moderate to high intensity lashed the Federal capital like other parts of the country Monday afternoon reminding the people to take out woolies and welcome the Winter season.

The rain started around 4:00 pm and continued till evening with occasional gaps, decreasing the temperatures while turning the weather cold.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and adjoining areas.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country and likely to prevail during the next 12 to 18 hours.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country and hot in southern parts. However, rain occurred in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Islamabad (Bokra 15mm, Zero point 12, A/P 06, Golra 02), Noorpur Thal 14, Chakwal 09, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 07, Chaklala 05, Kacheri 01), Murree, Jhelum 01, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul, Malam Jabbad 16, Saidu Sharif 10, Kalam 02, Mir Khani, Balakot, Takht Bhai, Drosh 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 04, Gilgit, Skardu 02, Bunji, Gupis 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad City, Rawalakot 02 and Garhi Dupatta 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazirabad 43 C Sibbi and Mohenjo Daro 42 C.