Rain wind thunderstorm expected in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir ,Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad, Rawalpindi during evening/night.

Whereas hot and dry weather in most parts during day time.

According to the MET office Islamabad, a seasonal low lies persist over north west of Balochistan and its adjoining areas.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea are likely to approach upper parts of the country on Friday evening/night and may persist till Monday.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Peshawar 48, Attock, Bannu, Noorpur Thal, Jacobabad and Dadu 47.