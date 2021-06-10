UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Wind Thunderstorm Expected In Most Parts

Muhammad Irfan 23 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Rain wind thunderstorm expected in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir ,Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad, Rawalpindi during evening/night.

Whereas hot and dry weather in most parts during day time.

According to the MET office Islamabad, a seasonal low lies persist over north west of Balochistan and its adjoining areas.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea are likely to approach upper parts of the country on Friday evening/night and may persist till Monday.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (°C): Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Peshawar 48, Attock, Bannu, Noorpur Thal, Jacobabad and Dadu 47.

Related Topics

Islamabad Weather Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Punjab Rawalpindi Jacobabad Dadu Attock Dalbandin Noorpur Thal May From

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

59 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

1 hour ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

2 hours ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.