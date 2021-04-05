Rain with wind thunderstorm likely in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Rain, wind-thunderstorm with hail storm at few places is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, upper/central Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

Heavy rain fall is also likely to occur at few places in upper Khaber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during this time span.

A westerly wave is present over western and upper parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Wednesday, MET office reported.

In last 24 hours dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while rain occurred in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and north Balochistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time period was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 13mm, Pattan 05mm, Balakot, Drosh, Dir, Chitral 03mm, Parachinar, Mirkhani, Kakul, Malamjabba 02mm, Peshawar, Saidu Sharif, Cherat 01mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 07mm, Astore 05mm, Skardu 04mm, Gilgit, Bunji 02mm, Hunza 01mm, Kashmir: Garhi Dopatta 06mm, Muzaffarabad (Airport 02mm, City 01mm), Balochistan: Ziarat 01mm.

Maximum temperature recorded on Monday remained Shaheed Benazirabad43 °C, Tando Jam, Chhor and Mithi 42 °C.