Rajanpur: Five Students, 17 Teachers Test Coronavirus Positive, Seven Points Sealed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:27 PM

At least seven shops including hotel and academy were sealed on account of corona SOPs violation coupled with neglecting Price Control Act across DG Khan division

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :At least seven shops including hotel and academy were sealed on account of corona SOPs violation coupled with neglecting price Control Act across DG Khan division.

A sum of Rs. 56500 fine was imposed with two FIRs registered against the violators on the spot during the raid, spokesman from Deputy Commissioner office Rajanpur stated on Thursday.

Meanwhile, corona cases reportedly shot up in local educational institutions. Following this, DC Ahmar Naek forwarded application to Secretary education for closing educational institutions, both public and private in the district for 15 days at least.

According to letter released from DC office 17 teachers with five students were suffered from the virus in couple of weeks. While a woman teacher had succumbed to pandemic, it was noted.

It is pertinent to note that all educational institutions running in DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan were ordered to be closed down in third wave of pandemic.

However, Rajanpur was yet opened for all kind of educational activities for students from Montessori to higher classes which was sheer threat to their health, it was observed.

