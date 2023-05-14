Rally held in Dera to express solidarity with armed forces

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The residents of Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday took out a rally here at GPO Chowk to express solidarity with the armed forces.

The rally, participated by representatives of various political parties, civil society, teachers, and government organizations in large numbers, was taken out from GPO Chowk and culminated at Topan-wala Chowk.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the Pak Army and they also chanted slogans in favour of the armed forces.

The rally was addressed by the Leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Kafeel Ahmad Nizami, District President of Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Rehan Malik Advocate, Malik Farhan Dhap of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Seth Aslam Kalewala, District President of All Teachers Association Yaqub Babar, Roshan Zamir Leghari and others.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said that an attempt was being made to defame the Pakistan Army under an international conspiracy and a political party was being used as a tool.

They said the people have come out on the streets to express their solidarity with the Pak Army.

They said that Pakistan Army is the guarantor of national security, but some elements wanted to put national security at stake under the guise of politics which would not be allowed at any cast.

The speakers said that May 9 was one of the darkest days in the country's history and the people involved in committing atrocities on that day should be dealt with strictly.

They said that a political party, in order to protect its political reputation, damages the country and national institutions.

They demanded the government to ban those parties which were involved in promoting terrorism in the country under the guise of politics.

The participants paid a salute to the soldiers of Pak Army, saying, it was the armed forces of Pakistan who rendered their duties to the nation in any need of hour whether it's a law and order issue or any natural calamity.

They said everyone should play his part to strengthen national institutions instead of weakening them.