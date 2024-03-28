Open Menu

Ramadan Festivities “Maah-e-Isar O Aman” Starts At Lok Virsa

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Ramadan festivities titled ‘Maah-e-Isar O Aman’ featuring Tilawat and Naat competition started here on Thursday at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage -Lok Virsa.

Lok Virsa has planned an array of activities to make this Ramadan truly special and will continue till Eid.

According to Lok Virsa, Ramadan festivities will daily start from 5 PM onwards featuring Tilawat and Naat competitions spiritual reflections to devotional performances.

The festivities will also feature cultural food stalls daily from 5 PM onwards, Tilawat and Naat Competition before iftar, and development performance after iftar from 6:45 PM.

We do have an amazing Islamic calligraphy exhibition lined up for all art lovers as well,” Executive Director Lok Virsa Uzair Khan told APP.

He said that Lok Virsa is delighted to announce an enriching event that celebrates the beauty of Ramadan -the Naat and Tilawat Competition.

