Ramadan Festivities “Maah-e-Isar O Aman” Starts At Lok Virsa
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Ramadan festivities titled ‘Maah-e-Isar O Aman’ featuring Tilawat and Naat competition started here on Thursday at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage -Lok Virsa.
Lok Virsa has planned an array of activities to make this Ramadan truly special and will continue till Eid.
According to Lok Virsa, Ramadan festivities will daily start from 5 PM onwards featuring Tilawat and Naat competitions spiritual reflections to devotional performances.
The festivities will also feature cultural food stalls daily from 5 PM onwards, Tilawat and Naat Competition before iftar, and development performance after iftar from 6:45 PM.
We do have an amazing Islamic calligraphy exhibition lined up for all art lovers as well,” Executive Director Lok Virsa Uzair Khan told APP.
He said that Lok Virsa is delighted to announce an enriching event that celebrates the beauty of Ramadan -the Naat and Tilawat Competition.
Recent Stories
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence
Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study
Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary
Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours
Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Bahawalpur inaugurates Mahafiz Squad4 minutes ago
-
Dr Amjad appointed as focal person for health14 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for city24 minutes ago
-
Misinformation, disinformation, fake news problems of entire world: Tarar34 minutes ago
-
SP holds meeting for security arrangements on martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali44 minutes ago
-
Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador12 hours ago
-
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary12 hours ago
-
Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours12 hours ago
-
Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; call for unimpeded aid supply12 hours ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s firm support to global efforts for peace, stability12 hours ago
-
Tourist spots of Mansehra being developed on modern lines: Advisor12 hours ago
-
Ambassador Baloch highlights trade, investment opportunities in Pakistan's textile sector12 hours ago