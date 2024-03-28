Ramazan Nigheban package undergoes screening before its dispatch

The screening system of Punjab Food Authority has been made foolproof as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The screening system of Punjab food Authority has been made foolproof as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Spokesman of Punjab Industries department said here on Thursday, "Ramazan Nigheban package undergoes screening process before its dispatch to the deserving people.

" He said that substandard material found during the screening of Ramazan package was returned. Quality of items present in Ramazan Nigheban package is also checked and it is ensured that people do not get substandard items, he added.

Spokesman said each Ramazan hamper was attached to track system with latest technology. Baseless and negative propaganda related to Ramazan Nigheban package is condemnable, he added.