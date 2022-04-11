UrduPoint.com

Ramzan Makes Residents Of Twin-cities Care For Thirsty Birds

Ramazan has made residents of the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad realize the pinch of hunger and thirst felt by birds as many have kept pots filled with water at their respective houses, and offices

Ramazan teaches us to be kind and empathetic, said Arslan Akhtar, who has installed more than dozen pots filled with water and grains in his street in Sector G-8.

"I got this idea when I saw a flock of thirsty sparrows with their beaks open and eyes searching for a water source. I was fasting and thirsty, too. I felt their pain and decided to install water pots for them. This act encouraged my neighbours and they too started filling water pots at their houses," he said.

This empathy into us was developed by Ramazan, said Arslan, adding that fasting in this holy month enables us to feel the hunger and thirst of others.

Similarly, a resident of Dhoke Khabba, Fiaz Chaudhry bought dozens of clay pots and distributed among his neighbours. He pleaded them to installed the pots at their houses and keep them filled with water and any kind of bird-feed.

"I am also planning to launch a campaign on social media to urge people hang clay pots in areas with water scarcity so that the birds could quench their thirst from these water pots," said Chaudhry.

