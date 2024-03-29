Rana Mashhood Appointed Chairman PM's Youth Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2024 | 07:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan as Chairman PM's Youth Programme, a government's notification said Friday.
"The appointment of Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan shall be in honorary capacity," said the notification issued by the Cabinet Division.
The notification said the PM desired all relevant stakeholders to extend full cooperation to the Chairman Youth Programme in discharging his official business.
