Randhawa Directs To Complete Construction Work Of Capital Nursing College Shortly
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday directed to complete the construction and renovation work of the Capital Nursing College shortly.
During a visit to the Capital Nursing College, he contacted the Secretary Health and requested assistance for the rapid operationalisation of the college, said a news release.
Muhammad Ali directed the official concerned for the installation of solar systems at the Capital Nursing College as soon as possible.
The CDA chief instructed to outsourcing the janitorial services of the college and acceleration of work on Capital Medical College alongside Capital Nursing College.
During a briefing to the Chairman CDA, the official said that the authority is planning to establish certified nursing assistant, pharmacy and paramedical departments at Capital Nursing College.
The official informed that the Capital Nursing College building to be expanded later to include additional departments.
