Open Menu

Randhawa Directs To Complete Construction Work Of Capital Nursing College Shortly

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Randhawa directs to complete construction work of Capital Nursing College shortly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday directed to complete the construction and renovation work of the Capital Nursing College shortly.

During a visit to the Capital Nursing College, he contacted the Secretary Health and requested assistance for the rapid operationalisation of the college, said a news release.

Muhammad Ali directed the official concerned for the installation of solar systems at the Capital Nursing College as soon as possible.

The CDA chief instructed to outsourcing the janitorial services of the college and acceleration of work on Capital Medical College alongside Capital Nursing College.

During a briefing to the Chairman CDA, the official said that the authority is planning to establish certified nursing assistant, pharmacy and paramedical departments at Capital Nursing College.

The official informed that the Capital Nursing College building to be expanded later to include additional departments.

Related Topics

Visit Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

5 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

11 minutes ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

19 minutes ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

3 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

3 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2024

6 hours ago
 KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibilit ..

KP Govt makes botch attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false stateme ..

15 hours ago
 Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

Juventus sack Allegri for Italian Cup rampage

15 hours ago
 KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility ..

KP Govt makes both attempt to maintain credibility by attributing false statemen ..

15 hours ago
 150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team ..

150 personnel of CDA, climate change ministry team up to control Margalla forest ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan