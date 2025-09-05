Rangers Arrest Notorious Kidnapper In Raid
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Rangers arrested an alleged kidnapper during a raid in Machar Colony on Friday, recovering foreign Currency and a mobile phone from his possession.
According to a Rangers spokesperson on Friday, the suspect was identified as Muhammad Noor alias Muna Dancer, son of Abdul Shakoor. He was wanted in several cases, including a kidnapping-for-ransom case registered at Jamshed Quarters police station.
On August 14, Noor and his accomplices attempted to abduct a 15-year-old boy near Mazar-e-Quaid. Seven members of the gang, including Amir Ali, Bilal Ali, Faisal Rana, Muhammad Nauman, Fareedul Haq, another Muhammad Noor, and a woman identified as Gulzarah Shabbir, were already arrested, while Noor had managed to escape.
During interrogation, Noor confessed to involvement in multiple crimes, including kidnappings, police encounters, attempted murder, and theft. He also admitted to abducting a 19-year-old woman, Muskan, from Ibrahim Hyderi on August 1, along with his accomplice Muhammad Asif. A case of that incident is registered at the Ibrahim Hyderi police station, where he was listed as a fugitive.
The Rangers said the suspect is a habitual offender who has been jailed multiple times and faces several FIRs across Karachi.
Noor has been handed over to police along with the recovered items for further legal proceedings.
