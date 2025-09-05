Open Menu

Rangers Arrest Notorious Kidnapper In Raid

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Rangers arrest notorious kidnapper in raid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Pakistan Rangers arrested an alleged kidnapper during a raid in Machar Colony on Friday, recovering foreign Currency and a mobile phone from his possession.

According to a Rangers spokesperson on Friday, the suspect was identified as Muhammad Noor alias Muna Dancer, son of Abdul Shakoor. He was wanted in several cases, including a kidnapping-for-ransom case registered at Jamshed Quarters police station.

On August 14, Noor and his accomplices attempted to abduct a 15-year-old boy near Mazar-e-Quaid. Seven members of the gang, including Amir Ali, Bilal Ali, Faisal Rana, Muhammad Nauman, Fareedul Haq, another Muhammad Noor, and a woman identified as Gulzarah Shabbir, were already arrested, while Noor had managed to escape.

During interrogation, Noor confessed to involvement in multiple crimes, including kidnappings, police encounters, attempted murder, and theft. He also admitted to abducting a 19-year-old woman, Muskan, from Ibrahim Hyderi on August 1, along with his accomplice Muhammad Asif. A case of that incident is registered at the Ibrahim Hyderi police station, where he was listed as a fugitive.

The Rangers said the suspect is a habitual offender who has been jailed multiple times and faces several FIRs across Karachi.

Noor has been handed over to police along with the recovered items for further legal proceedings.

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee co ..

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..

32 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

41 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

43 minutes ago
 Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

4 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

4 hours ago
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

4 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

5 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

9 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan