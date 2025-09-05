Open Menu

‘I Miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam Expresses Nostalgia For Indian Film Industry

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2025 | 01:51 PM

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

Singer who is currently in Canada has also expressed views about his journey in music industry

TORONTO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2025) Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, currently in Canada for his concert tour, has expressed his nostalgia for Bollywood, revealing that he misses performing in the Indian film industry.

During an interview with Indian host and journalist Ferozeon Sheriyar, Atif reflected on his career and shared his thoughts on Bollywood's influence on his journey.

In the interview, Atif acknowledged the disparity between the music industries of Pakistan and India, stating that while Pakistan has many talented artists, it lacks the scale and reach of Bollywood. He credited his success in Bollywood to his unwavering faith, stating, "Despite the limited resources, it was a blessing from Allah to reach Bollywood. I am immensely grateful for how He has illuminated my path in such a vast world.

"

Atif also shared his fond memories of performing in Bollywood, saying, "I miss Bollywood. It's been 8 to 10 years, and I still remember the thrill of performing there."

Despite not being actively involved in Bollywood projects recently, Atif Aslam’s connection to the industry remains strong, and he continues to cherish the impact it had on his musical journey.

One of his most memorable moments was singing the hit song "Dil Diyan Gallan" for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Atif expressed his joy in contributing to the iconic Bollywood soundscape and his happiness in working with such a legendary figure.

