‘I Miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam Expresses Nostalgia For Indian Film Industry
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2025 | 01:51 PM
Singer who is currently in Canada has also expressed views about his journey in music industry
TORONTO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2025) Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, currently in Canada for his concert tour, has expressed his nostalgia for Bollywood, revealing that he misses performing in the Indian film industry.
During an interview with Indian host and journalist Ferozeon Sheriyar, Atif reflected on his career and shared his thoughts on Bollywood's influence on his journey.
In the interview, Atif acknowledged the disparity between the music industries of Pakistan and India, stating that while Pakistan has many talented artists, it lacks the scale and reach of Bollywood. He credited his success in Bollywood to his unwavering faith, stating, "Despite the limited resources, it was a blessing from Allah to reach Bollywood. I am immensely grateful for how He has illuminated my path in such a vast world.
"
Atif also shared his fond memories of performing in Bollywood, saying, "I miss Bollywood. It's been 8 to 10 years, and I still remember the thrill of performing there."
Despite not being actively involved in Bollywood projects recently, Atif Aslam’s connection to the industry remains strong, and he continues to cherish the impact it had on his musical journey.
One of his most memorable moments was singing the hit song "Dil Diyan Gallan" for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Atif expressed his joy in contributing to the iconic Bollywood soundscape and his happiness in working with such a legendary figure.
Recent Stories
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
More Stories From Showbiz
-
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack30 minutes ago
-
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response19 hours ago
-
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge1 day ago
-
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan faces legal trouble in India2 days ago
-
Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry3 days ago
-
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship3 days ago
-
NAPA to suspends classes and performances8 days ago
-
Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness secrets at 5713 days ago
-
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz14 days ago
-
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 6514 days ago
-
Mahira Khan recounts frightening experience during KP floods16 days ago