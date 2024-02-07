Rangers Conduct Extensive Flag March Across Karachi Ahead Of Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh has implemented stringent security protocols across Karachi in anticipation of the upcoming general election scheduled for February 8th.
As per a spokesperson for the Rangers, a coordinated flag march involving Pakistan Rangers Sindh, the Pakistan Army, and the local police was carried out on late Tuesday night across various neighborhoods of Karachi in preparation for the impending elections.
The extensive flag march covered key areas such as New Karachi, Saba Cinema, Power House Chowrangi, Disco Mor, UP Mor, Liaquatabad, Golimar Chowrangi, Post Office, Sindhi Hotel, Sharifabad, Nazimabad No. 4, Gol Market, Baldia Town, Ruby Mor, Furniture Market, Chandni Chowk, Tank Chowk, Bismillah Market, Gulshan Ghazi Mor, PTC Saeedabad, Musharraf Colony, Naval Colony, Hub River Road, Orangi Town, Habib Chowrangi, Ghani Chowrangi, Manghopr Road, Banaras Bridge, Kasbah Mor, Kasbah Colony, Katti Pahari, Jamshed Pump, SITE Town, Hazara Chowk, Frontier Mor, Faqir Colony, Pakistan Bazaar, Iqbal Market, Nazimabad, Karimabad, Ayesha Manzil, Water Pump, Sohrab Goth, Nagan Chowrangi, Sakhi Hasan, Five Star Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, board Office, and Expo Center.
This proactive measure aimed to bolster security arrangements ahead of election day, with a specific focus on visiting polling stations, particularly those categorized as sensitive or highly sensitive.
The flag march saw the participation of specialized units such as the Rangers Motorcycle Squad and the Al-Nisa Force, underscoring the collective effort to ensure a safe and secure electoral process.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
29 candidates to contest in PS-60
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP utilizing technology to ensure smooth, timely election results 2024: NC4 minutes ago
-
Shooting claims life of women in Karachi15 minutes ago
-
UAF extends date for admissions in B.Ed programme25 minutes ago
-
SHC, lower judiciary to observe Feb 08 as holiday on General Election day35 minutes ago
-
Five injured in IED blast on former MPA's car35 minutes ago
-
Elections 2024: Over 7,000 law enforcers deputed to maintain security in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu35 minutes ago
-
Chinese New Year grand celebrations kicked off in Pakistan45 minutes ago
-
Rs 3.5 mln fine imposed over violation of election conduct1 hour ago
-
Aircraft carrying Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza people arrives in Egypt3 hours ago
-
Pakistan fully committed to inclusive democratic process; security plans finalised for Feb 8 polls: ..3 hours ago
-
678,006 registered voters in NA-12811 hours ago
-
14 killed, 1186 injured in 1135 RTCs in Punjab11 hours ago