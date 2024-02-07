Rangers conduct extensive flag march across Karachi ahead of election

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Rangers Sindh has implemented stringent security protocols across Karachi in anticipation of the upcoming general election scheduled for February 8th.

As per a spokesperson for the Rangers, a coordinated flag march involving Pakistan Rangers Sindh, the Pakistan Army, and the local police was carried out on late Tuesday night across various neighborhoods of Karachi in preparation for the impending elections.

The extensive flag march covered key areas such as New Karachi, Saba Cinema, Power House Chowrangi, Disco Mor, UP Mor, Liaquatabad, Golimar Chowrangi, Post Office, Sindhi Hotel, Sharifabad, Nazimabad No. 4, Gol Market, Baldia Town, Ruby Mor, Furniture Market, Chandni Chowk, Tank Chowk, Bismillah Market, Gulshan Ghazi Mor, PTC Saeedabad, Musharraf Colony, Naval Colony, Hub River Road, Orangi Town, Habib Chowrangi, Ghani Chowrangi, Manghopr Road, Banaras Bridge, Kasbah Mor, Kasbah Colony, Katti Pahari, Jamshed Pump, SITE Town, Hazara Chowk, Frontier Mor, Faqir Colony, Pakistan Bazaar, Iqbal Market, Nazimabad, Karimabad, Ayesha Manzil, Water Pump, Sohrab Goth, Nagan Chowrangi, Sakhi Hasan, Five Star Chowrangi, KDA Chowrangi, board Office, and Expo Center.

This proactive measure aimed to bolster security arrangements ahead of election day, with a specific focus on visiting polling stations, particularly those categorized as sensitive or highly sensitive.

The flag march saw the participation of specialized units such as the Rangers Motorcycle Squad and the Al-Nisa Force, underscoring the collective effort to ensure a safe and secure electoral process.