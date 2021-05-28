Rashakai SEZ to help strengthen national economy: KP CM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the Rashakai Special Economic Zone as a real game-changer and a historic project of the incumbent government and said that it would boost trade and industrial activities not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rather in the entire country and help in strengthening the national economy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the Rashakai Special Economic Zone as a real game-changer and a historic project of the incumbent government and said that it would boost trade and industrial activities not only in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rather in the entire country and help in strengthening the national economy.

The chief minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Rashakai Special Economic Zone on Friday. Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally inaugurated the Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

Federal Minister Pervez Khattak, provincial cabinet members, parliamentarians and Chinese high ups also attended the ceremony.

He said that progress has been made on other important projects including Swat Motorway Phase-II, Peshawar D.I.Khan Motorway, Khyber Pass Economic Corridor, Dir Expressway to ensure connectivity of Rashakai Economic Zone with all parts of the province.

The Chief Minister said that various projects in the fields of energy, communications and industry had also matured in the province which would be inaugurated soon.

He added that the provincial government is providing an industry-friendly environment to investors in the province, which would lead to a large-scale investment in the near future and revolutionize industrial activities.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said that Rashakai Special Economic Zone was a dream which has been turned into a reality under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He further said that the process of providing affordable housing facilities to the low income segments had been started which would benefit the low income peoples.

The chief minister said that the provincial government had been paying special attention to the development of the industrial sector and for this purpose a workable industrial roadmap had been formulated which included the establishment of new economic zones. Hattar, Jalozai, Nowshera and DI Khan Economic Zones had been inaugurated while progress was being made on establishment of Ghazi, Chitral, Daraban economic zones, Mohmand Marble City, Buner Marble City and other important projects.

The Rashakai Special Economic Zone is a flagship project of the present government which is being set up under the CPEC portfolio.