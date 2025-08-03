PTI’s politics based on drama, gimmicks: Ikhtiar Wali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Information on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs, Ikhtiar Wali Khan, on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should stop misleading the public with drama-based tactics and empty slogans.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the people of Pakistan have recognized the true face of PTI, and the party no longer holds public support.

“PTI’s politics based on dramas and gimmicks, there is no substance in their protest calls,” he added.

Ikhtiar Wali challenged the party’s capacity to mobilize even a dozen people on August 5.

He said that their protest announcements were mere political theatrics to gain political relevance.