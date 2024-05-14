Open Menu

Rawalpindi Arts Council To Host Young Artists' Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Rawalpindi Arts Council to host young artists' exhibition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to host an art exhibition in which a unique collection by young artists will be displayed.

The exhibition, to be held on Wednesday aims to promote and encourage the young talent for their contribution in shaping up the art tradition in landscape art.

According to details, around 30 young artists will participate in the 'Art Exhibition-2024' at RAC's Art Gallery.

The exhibition is taking place in collaboration with Vscopk.

The spokesman RAC informed that the exhibition will include scenic landscape artworks by young artists. The exhibition is not merely an encouragement of the young artists for their efforts, but also an opportunity for a talent hunt, he added.

He further informed that notable artists and officials from RAC would attend the exhibition, which will continue from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on 15th May.

Related Topics

Young Rawalpindi May From

Recent Stories

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first m ..

Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage

43 minutes ago
 Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water ..

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public

1 hour ago
 Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in th ..

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match

2 hours ago
 SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Im ..

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..

2 hours ago
 Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

5 hours ago
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

16 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

16 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan