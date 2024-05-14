Rawalpindi Arts Council To Host Young Artists' Exhibition
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) to host an art exhibition in which a unique collection by young artists will be displayed.
The exhibition, to be held on Wednesday aims to promote and encourage the young talent for their contribution in shaping up the art tradition in landscape art.
According to details, around 30 young artists will participate in the 'Art Exhibition-2024' at RAC's Art Gallery.
The exhibition is taking place in collaboration with Vscopk.
The spokesman RAC informed that the exhibition will include scenic landscape artworks by young artists. The exhibition is not merely an encouragement of the young artists for their efforts, but also an opportunity for a talent hunt, he added.
He further informed that notable artists and officials from RAC would attend the exhibition, which will continue from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on 15th May.
