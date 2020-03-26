Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) appreciates govt relief package

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has appreciated the relief package announced for domestic consumers of electricity and gas by the government

In a statement issued here Thursday RCCI President Saboor Malik said that the business community strongly supports government measures to deal with the coronavirus, adding the relief package for real estate and auto sector should also be announced.

Malik demanded that electricity bills be exempted for SMEs as well. He said that in the current situation, businesses that were already in decline now unable to pay bills due to 14 days lockdown.

He suggested that payments be waived or made installments for commercial customers whose bills are due this month's 27th.