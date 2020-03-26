UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (RCCI) Appreciates Govt Relief Package

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 03:50 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) appreciates govt relief package

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has appreciated the relief package announced for domestic consumers of electricity and gas by the government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has appreciated the relief package announced for domestic consumers of electricity and gas by the government.

In a statement issued here Thursday RCCI President Saboor Malik said that the business community strongly supports government measures to deal with the coronavirus, adding the relief package for real estate and auto sector should also be announced.

Malik demanded that electricity bills be exempted for SMEs as well. He said that in the current situation, businesses that were already in decline now unable to pay bills due to 14 days lockdown.

He suggested that payments be waived or made installments for commercial customers whose bills are due this month's 27th.

Related Topics

Electricity Business Rawalpindi Chamber Gas Commerce Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan contributes to 66 worldwide studies on Co ..

9 minutes ago

Russian Government Has Enough Funds to Help People ..

10 minutes ago

Malawi vice president sues president over electora ..

9 minutes ago

World economy to contract in 2020 due to coronavir ..

9 minutes ago

London hospitals facing 'tsunami' of virus patient ..

6 minutes ago

Britain, eurozone face 2.0% recession this year: S ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.