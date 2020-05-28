Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry optimistic for business friendly 2010-21 budget

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has expressed the hope that upcoming federal budget 2010-21 will be business friendly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has expressed the hope that upcoming Federal budget 2010-21 will be business friendly.

RCCI President Saboor Malik in a statement Thursday said he welcomes the release of refunds by the FBR that would help in retaining jobs and meet the liquidity shortages.

He hoped that those who have not yet been given sales tax and income tax refunds would also be released soon.

While referring to RCCI's delegation meeting with Chairperson FBR Nosheen Javed Amjad, he said that "we have submitted several recommendations to the government for incorporating them in the budget to remove some bottlenecks and flaws from the existing system to strengthen the national economy.

""We were assured that these recommendations will be taken into consideration while finalizing the upcoming fiscal budget aiming to be business and investor friendly," he added.

RCCI chief said that the Chairperson FBR appreciated the RCCI efforts for convening all Pakistan Chambers President Summit via video link and formulating budget proposals through consultations.