UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Optimistic For Business Friendly 2010-21 Budget

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 09:55 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry optimistic for business friendly 2010-21 budget

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has expressed the hope that upcoming federal budget 2010-21 will be business friendly

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has expressed the hope that upcoming Federal budget 2010-21 will be business friendly.

RCCI President Saboor Malik in a statement Thursday said he welcomes the release of refunds by the FBR that would help in retaining jobs and meet the liquidity shortages.

He hoped that those who have not yet been given sales tax and income tax refunds would also be released soon.

While referring to RCCI's delegation meeting with Chairperson FBR Nosheen Javed Amjad, he said that "we have submitted several recommendations to the government for incorporating them in the budget to remove some bottlenecks and flaws from the existing system to strengthen the national economy.

""We were assured that these recommendations will be taken into consideration while finalizing the upcoming fiscal budget aiming to be business and investor friendly," he added.

RCCI chief said that the Chairperson FBR appreciated the RCCI efforts for convening all Pakistan Chambers President Summit via video link and formulating budget proposals through consultations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Budget Rawalpindi Chamber FBR Commerce All From Government Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture Museums to welcome visitors from 1 J ..

12 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Nat ..

27 minutes ago

WASA prepares monsoon plan for year 2020

1 minute ago

European choose Pakistan as preferred destination ..

1 minute ago

SEWA reports 16.7 percent increase in residential ..

57 minutes ago

Canada's COVID-19 Case Total Approaches 88,000, De ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.