Razzaq Dawood visits NICL

Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile and Industry Abdul Razzaq Dawood Thursday visited National Insurance Corporation Ltd (NICL)

The Advisor was briefed about the performance, revenue generation and future plans of the Corporation.

He asked the officials to take effective steps for increase of revenue and performance of the Corporation. He was also apprised about the problems being faced by theCorporation.

The Advisor assured that the measures will be taken to resolve the issues.