RCB Completes Tender Process For Underground Cabling Project Of Saddar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 05:29 PM

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed the tender process of 'Underground Cabling Project' for Saddar area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed the tender process of 'Underground Cabling Project' for Saddar area.

According to a RCB spokesman, in Phase-I, the underground cabling project of the Mall Road, Haider Road, Bank Road, Kashmir Road and adjacent Link Roads of Saddar would be completed.

RCB had completed the tender process of the civil works in the first phase, which includes Mall Road (Service Road North), Haider Road, Bank Road, Kashmir Road and adjacent link roads, he added.

The project of the civil works would be completed by Rawalpindi Cantt Board while electrical works would be the responsibility of IESCO.

A committee comprising all the stakeholders and the senior officers had also been formed to make the project transparent, he said adding, Phase-I of the project would be completed in nine months.

Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Syed Ali said that the board was striving for the development of the cantt areas. The project would help increase the beauty of Rawalpindi cantt, he added.

The board was making efforts to provide a better environment to the residents, the CEO said.

A new project for underground cabling had been launched, which includes the decoration of the areas of Saddar, he said adding, it would also help provide a better business environment to the businessmen.

