RCB confiscates 6 truckload goods under anti-encroachment drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The enforcement department of Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has confiscated six truckload goods from different markets in its campaign against encroachments.

The anti-encroachment operation was carried out on special instructions of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO).

The CEO also directed the enforcement department to intensify the operation against the encroachers in RCB areas to provide relief to the citizens. According to details, the teams of enforcement department of RCB, led by Superintendent, have carried out operations against encroachment in Saddar, Adam Jee Road, Haider Road, Ahata Mithu Khan, Tench Bhatta, Misrial Road and Dheri Hassanabad.

The teams destroyed the encroachments besides confiscating six truckload goods during the operation.

According to RCB spokesman, the grand clean-up operation against encroachments was underway in RCB areas while now it has further been accelerated.