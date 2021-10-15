RCB organizes farewell function in honor of Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani

A farewell function in honor of outgoing President Cantonment Board and Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani was held here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :A farewell function in honor of outgoing President Cantonment Board and Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani was held here on Friday.

On the occasion, Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) RCB Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik said that RCB was facing difficulties like shortage of water, collection of revenue and enforcement etc. but due to tireless efforts and full cooperation of Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani, major issues were resolved. The board has overcome the financial difficulties, he added.

The credit of additional supply of 11.4 million gallons water goes to the Station Commander, he said adding, in line with the Prime Minister Imran Khan's Green and Clean vision, "We have set up 'Quran Gardens' in different areas." The CEO further said that Cantonment General Hospital which was earlier called White Elephant was brought out of crisis and the hospital would further be improved.

He said that RCB was at top position in all cantonment boards of the country due to its development projects.

Addressing the function, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani while paying special tributes to CEO Mohammad Omar Farooq Ali Malik said that he has never seen such a capable and courageous civil officer in his life. "It would have been difficult for me to work without his full cooperation," he added.

Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani further said, RCB was biggest cantt board of the country. After taking charge of his office, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik took solid steps for the betterment of the board and due to his hard work; it was on path of development.

He said, all ideas for the development of different areas of the cantt board were of the CEO, adding, Potohar parking was biggest achievement of RCB.

The plan of the parking area was made a reality due to personal interest of the CEO, he added.

He appreciated the staff of the RCB saying, they were working hard to facilitate the residents and resolving their complaints.

He also lauded the development work done under Shining Saddar Project including completion of road carpeting work of Haider Road, Kashmir Road, Adam Jee Road, installation of street lights and provision of parking facilities.

Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani also thanked the newly elected cantonment board members and appreciated the commitment and dedication of Additional CEO Naveed Nawaz, Maria Jabeen, Mujahid Shah, Ghulam Sabir Basra, Senior Cantt Engineer Attiq ur Rehman, Secretary Cantt Board Qaiser Mehmood, Assistant Cantt Engineer, Mazhar Abbas, Arslan Tahir, Horticulturist Mehr Gul and other staff members.

He also thanked Member National Assembly Amir Mehmood Kiani and Member Provincial Assembly Umar Tanveer Butt for providing special grants for the development projects in Saddar and other areas of the cantt.

Earlier, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Naveed Nawaz addressing the function said that Rawalpindi Cantonment Board as per vision of Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani under the supervision of Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik launched several development projects to uplift different cantt areas and solid steps were taken to increase revenue.