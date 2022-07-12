UrduPoint.com

RCB Removes Over 4105 Tons Entrails Of Sacrificial Animals On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2022 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under grand operation launched to clean Cantt areas, removed over 4105 tons entrails of sacrificial animals besides over 60,000 tons garbage on Eid ul Azha.

According to a RCB spokesman, Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB, Imran Gulzar also visited different cantt areas and the control room set up in RCB office to check arrangements finalized under grand cleanliness operation. He also appreciated performance of the staff concerned and their response given to address complaints of the residents.

Additional Cantonment Executive Officer, Mujahid Shah on the directives of President Cantonment Board, Brig. Salman Nazar and Cantonment Executive Officer, Rawalpindi Cantt Imran Gulzar also visited different areas and appreciated the performance of the sanitary staff and RCB teams.

The spokesman informed that nearly 885 complaints were received during three days of Eid ul Azha which were addressed immediately.

RCB had formulated a comprehensive plan to remove entrails of sacrificial animals during Eid ul Azha holidays.

The spokesman said that the board on the directives of the President Cantonment Board and Cantonment Executive Officer had finalized all the arrangements for Eid ul Azha.

Leaves of the field staff had been cancelled, he said adding, all available resources were utilized to complete the cleanliness task and remove entrails of the sacrificial animals during Eid ul Azha holidays.

An awareness campaign was also run to apprise the public about garbage collection points and other arrangements.

He informed that a special central complaint cell was established in RCB office which was working round the clock to attend complaints of the residents.

10 complaints centers were also set up in all wards of cantonment board, he said adding, over 15,000 biodegradable garbage bags were distributed among the residents.

The citizens were advised to use the garbage bags to dump offal and entrails at the dumping points. Grand eid cleanliness operation which started on first day of Eid at 6 AM continued till third day of Eid ul Azha and no cantt area was left unattended, he added.

As many as 800 sanitary workers, 22 sanitary supervisors and seven officers including public health officers and sanitary inspectors were performing duties to supervise the cleanliness operation. Nearly 135 vehicles including mini dumpers, dumpers, tractor trolleys, Suzuki pick-ups, compactors, trucks, excavators, jack trolleys were used to complete the cleanliness operation.

The banners were also displayed in different areas of all the wardens with phone numbers of the supervisors, he added.

A special monitoring team was also formed besides developing a system to monitor the performance of the officials from the control room.

The spokesman informed that rain emergency cell was also working round the clock during Eid ul Azha holidays.

All 29 nullahs of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board areas were also cleaned before start of pre-monsoon rains, he said.

