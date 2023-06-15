UrduPoint.com

RCCI And Chambers Of Alexandria Signs Agreement To Enhance Trade Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 08:06 PM

The Egyptian Chamber of Commerce of Alexandria, headed by Ahmed El-Wakeel, President of the Chamber and President of the Federation of Chambers of the Mediterranean Basin (ASCAME), signed a cooperation agreement with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)at the Chamber's headquarters here on Thursday

The agreement aims to enhance opportunities for cooperation between the business communities of the two countries and to harness all capabilities and resources to activate all commercial businesses in the two countries, through the organization of international exhibitions, conferences and various events.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq signed and exchanged the MOU documents on behalf of RCCI.

Shahraiz Ashraf Malik, Former Vice President of RCCI, Sidra Haq, Commercial Attach� at the Embassy of Pakistan Egypt, and Ali Tamkeen, Commercial attach� at the Embassy of Pakistan, members of the Board of Directors, Ashraf Abu Ismail and Mahmoud Marei, among others, were also present on the occasion.

Ahmed Al-Wakil, President of the Egyptian Chamber of Commerce in Alexandria, gave an overview of the history of the "Alexandria Chamber" and underlined the significance and depth of Egyptian-Pakistani relations, pointing out that it is necessary to hold joint meetings between the members of the Alexandria and Rawalpindi Chambers in various fields, to increase the volume of trade between the Egyptian and Pakistani sides.

Saqib Rafiq, in his remarks, explained that the "Alexandria Chamber" was of special importance to Rawalpindi Chamber, stressing that the main objective of the meeting was to discuss mechanisms for increasing trade exchange, and concluding more trade and commercial agreements.

He expressed the belief that Egypt is the ideal gateway to Africa, and therefore cooperation in the economic, trade and investment fields must be strengthened, to increase the volume of trade exchange and increase the volume of investments between the two sides.

Shahraiz Ashraf Malik said that Egypt was one of the most attractive countries for foreign investments, and it was necessary to work together to create more partnerships and promote cooperation between the Rawalpindi and Alexandria chambers.

