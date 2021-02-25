UrduPoint.com
RCCI To Organize Build Expo 2021 On Feb 26

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

RCCI to organize Build Expo 2021 on Feb 26

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A three-day Construction Trade Fair and Build Expo 2021 would begin at Topi Rakh Ayub Park stadium from February 26 to 28.

In a statement issued here, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), President Muhammad Nasir Mirza said that Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati would inaugurate the Expo.

He said the main purpose of the Expo was to provide an platform for development of construction sector in the country.

