RD Special Education and Rehabilitation Center visits HCSTSI

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Regional Director of the Special education and Rehabilitation Center Hyderabad Region Muhammad Amin Memon visited the Secretariat of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar. He emphasized the importance of the business community and industrialists in the welfare and support of disabled individuals.

He said that the Sindh government has reserved a 5 percent quota for disabled persons in all government departments and is rigorously implementing this policy. The government regularly allocates funds for disabled individuals, providing a monthly stipend of 2000 rupees with efforts to increase it to 5000 rupees. The Suggestions from the business community on utilizing these funds more effectively will be welcomed, he added.

HCSTSI President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani highlighted Global Health Organization (WHO) statistics indicating that approximately 15% of Pakistan's entire population lives with some form of disability, which is around to nearly 31 million people.

He said that Sindh Assembly has passed an Act to empower disabled individuals, on May 24, 2018, which was approved by the Governor of Sindh on June 7, 2018, it ensures the right of respect for individual dignity and also prohibits any discrimination in any field, on grounds of disability.

Shaikhani stressed the need for the government to provide interest-free loans ranging from 1 to 2 Lac rupees, alongside the 5% employment quota, enabling disabled persons to start small-scale businesses and contribute positively to the economy rather than being a burden.

He acknowledged the proactive role of the business community in societal welfare and highlighted how several industrialists have already provided employment opportunities according to the capabilities of disabled individuals within their industries.

