RDA Holds First Meeting Of CSC For Outsourcing Of Field Inspections

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday held first meeting of Consultant Selection Committee (CSC) for the project of "Outsourcing of Field Inspections of construction activities in the jurisdiction of RDA" under the chairmanship of Director General RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa

The meeting was attended by the members of CSC including Director Land Use & Building Control, Jamshaid Aftab, Representative from Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, Representative from Finance Department, Muhammad Javed and Representative from P&D.

The RDA spokesman informed that the pre-qualification documents were opened by the Committee.

Four firms participated in the project including NESPAK, TechGIS & Sherhersaz, Urban Community Housing and MESA.

Moreover, the Sub-Committee for technical evaluation under the chairmanship of Director Land Use and Building Control, Jamshaid Aftab, Deputy Director Engineering Waqas, Deputy Director Building Control, Ali Raza and Financial Specialist (PMU), Ring Road, Rawalpindi, Zeeshan participated in the meeting.

The sub-committee would submit its recommendations after the detailed examination as per PPRA rules within a week, the spokesman added.

